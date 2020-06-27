All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10501 BRADBURY Road

10501 Bradbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

10501 Bradbury Road, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This newly built modern contemporary home is located on quiet street in Cheviot Hills. Great entertainment family house with 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, pool and private backyard with top of the line finishes. Bright, clean and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 BRADBURY Road have any available units?
10501 BRADBURY Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10501 BRADBURY Road have?
Some of 10501 BRADBURY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 10501 BRADBURY Road currently offering any rent specials?
10501 BRADBURY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 BRADBURY Road pet-friendly?
No, 10501 BRADBURY Road is not pet friendly.
Does 10501 BRADBURY Road offer parking?
Yes, 10501 BRADBURY Road offers parking.
Does 10501 BRADBURY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10501 BRADBURY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 BRADBURY Road have a pool?
Yes, 10501 BRADBURY Road has a pool.
Does 10501 BRADBURY Road have accessible units?
No, 10501 BRADBURY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 BRADBURY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10501 BRADBURY Road has units with dishwashers.
