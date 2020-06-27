10501 Bradbury Road, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Westside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
This newly built modern contemporary home is located on quiet street in Cheviot Hills. Great entertainment family house with 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, pool and private backyard with top of the line finishes. Bright, clean and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10501 BRADBURY Road have any available units?
10501 BRADBURY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.