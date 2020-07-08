10485 Eastborne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Charming 1bed/1bath in Dreamy Location - Welcome home.



This apartment has plenty of charm with hardwood flooring in excellent condition and original moldings. The living room is large and sunlit with a dining area included. The kitchen has all appliances included and plenty of storage. The bedroom also has a full closet, ceiling fan and easy access to the bathroom. Plenty of closet space throughout.



The small building is immaculately maintained and close to everything you want to be near!



1 parking space included. Sorry, no laundry room.



Please contact Noam for a private showing: noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5745181)