Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

10485 Eastborne Avenue

10485 Eastborne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10485 Eastborne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1bed/1bath in Dreamy Location - Welcome home.

This apartment has plenty of charm with hardwood flooring in excellent condition and original moldings. The living room is large and sunlit with a dining area included. The kitchen has all appliances included and plenty of storage. The bedroom also has a full closet, ceiling fan and easy access to the bathroom. Plenty of closet space throughout.

The small building is immaculately maintained and close to everything you want to be near!

1 parking space included. Sorry, no laundry room.

Please contact Noam for a private showing: noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10485 Eastborne Avenue have any available units?
10485 Eastborne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10485 Eastborne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10485 Eastborne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10485 Eastborne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10485 Eastborne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10485 Eastborne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10485 Eastborne Avenue offers parking.
Does 10485 Eastborne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10485 Eastborne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10485 Eastborne Avenue have a pool?
No, 10485 Eastborne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10485 Eastborne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10485 Eastborne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10485 Eastborne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10485 Eastborne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10485 Eastborne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10485 Eastborne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

