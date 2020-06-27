All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

10473 Santa Monica Blvd

10473 Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10473 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
elevator
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,450* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,450* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,450* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this beautiful Westwood furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and roomy living room with great balcony views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX141)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Westwood, both a historic commercial and residential neighborhood. Bordered by Beverly Hills, Bel-Air and Brentwood, the area is classy and comfortable. Its home to the famed Westwood Village, a beloved shopping district. Some of the attractions include the Hammer Museum, Geffen Playhouse and Fox Theatre. This cinema is a landmark that regularly hosts extravagant premiers. The northern part of the area encompasses the University of California, Los Angeles campus. Notably, the Westwood Recreation Center is a large park facility that includes a baseball field, basketball courts, racquet ball courts, an indoor gym and a childrens play area. Ideal for a stroll or for shopping, Westwood has everything you could need.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

