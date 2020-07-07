All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1047 South WOOSTER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1047 South WOOSTER Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:28 AM

1047 South WOOSTER Street

1047 South Wooster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1047 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully fully remodeled, huge 2 bedrooms upper unit in the great area. Close to shops and entertainment. Each room offers walk in closet, lots of natural light in entire unit, separate family room and dining room, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 South WOOSTER Street have any available units?
1047 South WOOSTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 South WOOSTER Street have?
Some of 1047 South WOOSTER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 South WOOSTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1047 South WOOSTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 South WOOSTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1047 South WOOSTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1047 South WOOSTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1047 South WOOSTER Street offers parking.
Does 1047 South WOOSTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 South WOOSTER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 South WOOSTER Street have a pool?
No, 1047 South WOOSTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1047 South WOOSTER Street have accessible units?
No, 1047 South WOOSTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 South WOOSTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 South WOOSTER Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College