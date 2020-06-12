Rent Calculator
10460 El Dorado Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM
10460 El Dorado Avenue
Report This Listing
Location
10460 El Dorado Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just remodeled two bedroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10460 El Dorado Avenue have any available units?
10460 El Dorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10460 El Dorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10460 El Dorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10460 El Dorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10460 El Dorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10460 El Dorado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10460 El Dorado Avenue offers parking.
Does 10460 El Dorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10460 El Dorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10460 El Dorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 10460 El Dorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10460 El Dorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10460 El Dorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10460 El Dorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10460 El Dorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10460 El Dorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10460 El Dorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
