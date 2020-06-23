1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Spacious, newly renovated upper duplex unit in historic Carthay Square neighborhood with saline, solar-heated pool and spa. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths, approximately 1,700 square feet. Remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, including washer & dryer. Central a/c. Big rooms, abundant natural light, soaker tub with separate shower, private balcony overlooking tree-lined street. Share beautiful backyard with pool and spa with easy-going, pet-friendly landlords. Close to LACMA, WeHo, The Grove, Beverly Hills, 10 freeway.