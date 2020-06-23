All apartments in Los Angeles
1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue
1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1046 S Hayworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1046 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious, newly renovated upper duplex unit in historic Carthay Square neighborhood with saline, solar-heated pool and spa. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths, approximately 1,700 square feet. Remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, including washer & dryer. Central a/c. Big rooms, abundant natural light, soaker tub with separate shower, private balcony overlooking tree-lined street. Share beautiful backyard with pool and spa with easy-going, pet-friendly landlords. Close to LACMA, WeHo, The Grove, Beverly Hills, 10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
No, 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 South HAYWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
