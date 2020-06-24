All apartments in Los Angeles
10424 OLETHA Lane

10424 Oletha Ln
Location

10424 Oletha Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Light, bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bel Air. The spacious living room and master bedroom make a statement with elegant, high vaulted ceilings and clean white walls. The kitchen and dining room have large sliding glass windows that lead to a lush patio area. Filled with designer mid-century furnishings, this home can be leased furnished. 2 car attached garage. Minutes from Beverly Hills or Westwood, and located off of Beverly Glen, north of Sunset between the Bel Air Hotel and the Beverly Hills Hotel. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 OLETHA Lane have any available units?
10424 OLETHA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10424 OLETHA Lane have?
Some of 10424 OLETHA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 OLETHA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10424 OLETHA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 OLETHA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10424 OLETHA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10424 OLETHA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10424 OLETHA Lane offers parking.
Does 10424 OLETHA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10424 OLETHA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 OLETHA Lane have a pool?
No, 10424 OLETHA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10424 OLETHA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10424 OLETHA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 OLETHA Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10424 OLETHA Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
