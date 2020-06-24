10424 OLETHA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Light, bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bel Air. The spacious living room and master bedroom make a statement with elegant, high vaulted ceilings and clean white walls. The kitchen and dining room have large sliding glass windows that lead to a lush patio area. Filled with designer mid-century furnishings, this home can be leased furnished. 2 car attached garage. Minutes from Beverly Hills or Westwood, and located off of Beverly Glen, north of Sunset between the Bel Air Hotel and the Beverly Hills Hotel. No pets.