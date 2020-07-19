All apartments in Los Angeles
1040 Glendon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1040 Glendon

1040 S Glendon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1040 S Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
hot tub
About Palazzo Westwood Village

Southern Californias most luxurious rental community! Located in the heart of Westwood Village , this new residential oasis is just steps away from Los Angeles most vibrant retail, cultural, and entertainment amenities. This exclusive community will feature resort style apartment homes and townhomes designed with premium finishes and upscale appointments to delight your senses and complement your lifestyle. Residents are pampered year round with resort style amenities such as a private world class health spa and club, a state of the art fitness center, a full service concierge, an executive business center and beautiful gardens and fountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Glendon have any available units?
1040 Glendon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Glendon have?
Some of 1040 Glendon's amenities include gym, concierge, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Glendon currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Glendon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Glendon pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Glendon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1040 Glendon offer parking?
No, 1040 Glendon does not offer parking.
Does 1040 Glendon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Glendon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Glendon have a pool?
No, 1040 Glendon does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Glendon have accessible units?
No, 1040 Glendon does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Glendon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Glendon does not have units with dishwashers.
