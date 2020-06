Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Top floor large and bright one bedroom. Spacious living room opens to the kitchen with updated cabinets, stone countertops and also includes a stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. The bedroom is large and well lit. Bathroom has tub/shower. Built-in closets in the hall for added storage and laundry on site. Adjacent to Beverly Hills, West LA & Santa Monica. Minutes to the Century City Mall, UCLA, and the 10 & 405 Freeways. Small Pet Friendly.