1037 HYPERION Avenue

1037 Hyperion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Sienna on Sanborn is a collection of four apartment buildings featuring 67 studios and one-bedroom apartments located at the heart of Sunset Junction, between Silverlake and Echo Park. This incredible community is the perfect home for creatives seeking to live within walking distance of the best local gems like Intelligentsia Coffee, Silver Lake Ramen, The Virgil, and so much more. With a walk score of 83, you might even want to ditch your car to explore Sunset on foot! When you're ready to focus on your next big script or just relax at home, our spacious courtyard and back patio gives you the quiet reprieve you have been looking for to cultivate your future. Entrance located on Sanborn- 1026-1030-1036 Sanborn Ave. DO NOT GO DIRECT. Appointment only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

