1035 Norton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1035 Norton Avenue

1035 South Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1035 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom 1 bath with tub and stall shower Close to Olympic and Crenshaw, close to downtown and BeverlyHills.
Excellent location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Norton Avenue have any available units?
1035 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1035 Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Norton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1035 Norton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1035 Norton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Norton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1035 Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1035 Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Norton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Norton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Norton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

