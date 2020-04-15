Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1035 CHAUTAUQUA
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM
1035 CHAUTAUQUA
1035 Chautauqua Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1035 Chautauqua Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1035 CHAUTAUQUA have any available units?
1035 CHAUTAUQUA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1035 CHAUTAUQUA currently offering any rent specials?
1035 CHAUTAUQUA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 CHAUTAUQUA pet-friendly?
No, 1035 CHAUTAUQUA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1035 CHAUTAUQUA offer parking?
Yes, 1035 CHAUTAUQUA does offer parking.
Does 1035 CHAUTAUQUA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 CHAUTAUQUA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 CHAUTAUQUA have a pool?
No, 1035 CHAUTAUQUA does not have a pool.
Does 1035 CHAUTAUQUA have accessible units?
No, 1035 CHAUTAUQUA does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 CHAUTAUQUA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 CHAUTAUQUA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 CHAUTAUQUA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 CHAUTAUQUA does not have units with air conditioning.
