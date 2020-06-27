All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 10:36 AM

1034 W 22nd St

1034 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1034 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3-Bedroom 3 Bathroom property located close to USC features in-unit washer and dryer and is perfect for 3-4 people to share. The house is located close to Nature's Brew and other local restaurants and is just minutes from USC Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 W 22nd St have any available units?
1034 W 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 W 22nd St have?
Some of 1034 W 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1034 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1034 W 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1034 W 22nd St offer parking?
No, 1034 W 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1034 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 W 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1034 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1034 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1034 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
