1034 W 22nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 3-Bedroom 3 Bathroom property located close to USC features in-unit washer and dryer and is perfect for 3-4 people to share. The house is located close to Nature's Brew and other local restaurants and is just minutes from USC Village.