1034 OAKWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Traditional 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow close to Abbot Kinney and the beach. Enjoy the private back yard and bonus garage space as a home office or studio. The bright living room features french doors that open to the front yard for indoor/outdoor living. Gated off street parking for multiple cars.