All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1034 OAKWOOD Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

1034 OAKWOOD Avenue

1034 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1034 Oakwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Traditional 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow close to Abbot Kinney and the beach. Enjoy the private back yard and bonus garage space as a home office or studio. The bright living room features french doors that open to the front yard for indoor/outdoor living. Gated off street parking for multiple cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue have any available units?
1034 OAKWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1034 OAKWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 OAKWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College