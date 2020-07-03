1034 OAKWOOD Avenue

Traditional 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow close to Abbot Kinney and the beach. Enjoy the private back yard and bonus garage space as a home office or studio. The bright living room features french doors that open to the front yard for indoor/outdoor living. Gated off street parking for multiple cars.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
