10333 Santa Monica Boulevard

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

Welcome to SM 10333! Newly remodeled loft-style studio apartments, in a Mid-Century, courtyard building!

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 2/9/2019 & Sunday 2/10/2019 1PM-4PM



Classic 1959 building, in a great location, across from Westfield Century City, as well as close to Beverly Hills, Westwood, UCLA, Santa Monica, and Culver City. Coming soon: walk to the Metro Purple Line Extension Station in Century City.



Loft-style studio/single apartment



Gated, controlled-access building of 12 units total



Well-appointed full-size kitchens with granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, microwave and lots of cupboard and cabinet space.



Sleek bath with large shower and designer tiles



Wood-tone ceramic flooring throughout.



High efficiency Samsung HVAC units for heating and cooling comfort



Laundry room on-site, with new PayRange washers and dryers...pay by your phone, so no need for coins!



$1,995 Monthly rent



$1,995 Security deposit



1 Year minimum lease



Parking may be available - Tandem space: $150 per month ; Single space: $75 per month



Tenant pays electric, cable, Internet



Landlord pays hot & cold water, gas and trash



Application & credit screening fee of $35 (cash) per applicant



Sorry, no pets allowed



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26740



