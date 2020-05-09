10333 Santa Monica Boulevard

Amenities
Welcome to SM 10333! Newly remodeled loft-style studio apartments, in a Mid-Century, courtyard building!
OPEN HOUSE Saturday 2/9/2019 & Sunday 2/10/2019 1PM-4PM
Classic 1959 building, in a great location, across from Westfield Century City, as well as close to Beverly Hills, Westwood, UCLA, Santa Monica, and Culver City. Coming soon: walk to the Metro Purple Line Extension Station in Century City.
Loft-style studio/single apartment
Gated, controlled-access building of 12 units total
Well-appointed full-size kitchens with granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, microwave and lots of cupboard and cabinet space.
Sleek bath with large shower and designer tiles
Wood-tone ceramic flooring throughout.
High efficiency Samsung HVAC units for heating and cooling comfort
Laundry room on-site, with new PayRange washers and dryers...pay by your phone, so no need for coins!
$1,995 Monthly rent
$1,995 Security deposit
1 Year minimum lease
Parking may be available - Tandem space: $150 per month ; Single space: $75 per month
Tenant pays electric, cable, Internet
Landlord pays hot & cold water, gas and trash
Application & credit screening fee of $35 (cash) per applicant
Sorry, no pets allowed
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26740
