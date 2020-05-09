All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10333 Santa Monica Boulevard
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

10333 Santa Monica Boulevard

10333 Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10333 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Welcome to SM 10333! Newly remodeled loft-style studio apartments, in a Mid-Century, courtyard building!
OPEN HOUSE Saturday 2/9/2019 & Sunday 2/10/2019 1PM-4PM

Classic 1959 building, in a great location, across from Westfield Century City, as well as close to Beverly Hills, Westwood, UCLA, Santa Monica, and Culver City. Coming soon: walk to the Metro Purple Line Extension Station in Century City.

Loft-style studio/single apartment

Gated, controlled-access building of 12 units total

Well-appointed full-size kitchens with granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, microwave and lots of cupboard and cabinet space.

Sleek bath with large shower and designer tiles

Wood-tone ceramic flooring throughout.

High efficiency Samsung HVAC units for heating and cooling comfort

Laundry room on-site, with new PayRange washers and dryers...pay by your phone, so no need for coins!

$1,995 Monthly rent

$1,995 Security deposit

1 Year minimum lease

Parking may be available - Tandem space: $150 per month ; Single space: $75 per month

Tenant pays electric, cable, Internet

Landlord pays hot & cold water, gas and trash

Application & credit screening fee of $35 (cash) per applicant

Sorry, no pets allowed

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard have any available units?
10333 Santa Monica Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard have?
Some of 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10333 Santa Monica Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10333 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College