Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1032 W 22nd St
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:24 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1032 W 22nd St
1032 West 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1032 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This great 4-Bedroom 4 Bath floorplan is located close to USC. In-unit Washer and Dryer is extremely convenient. This house is perfect for 4-7 people.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1032 W 22nd St have any available units?
1032 W 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1032 W 22nd St have?
Some of 1032 W 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1032 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1032 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1032 W 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1032 W 22nd St offer parking?
No, 1032 W 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1032 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 W 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1032 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1032 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1032 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
