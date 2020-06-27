All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1032 W 22nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1032 W 22nd St
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:24 AM

1032 W 22nd St

1032 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1032 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This great 4-Bedroom 4 Bath floorplan is located close to USC. In-unit Washer and Dryer is extremely convenient. This house is perfect for 4-7 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 W 22nd St have any available units?
1032 W 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 W 22nd St have?
Some of 1032 W 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1032 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1032 W 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1032 W 22nd St offer parking?
No, 1032 W 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1032 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 W 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1032 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1032 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1032 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College