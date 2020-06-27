1032 W 22nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This great 4-Bedroom 4 Bath floorplan is located close to USC. In-unit Washer and Dryer is extremely convenient. This house is perfect for 4-7 people.