All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10314 ILONA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10314 ILONA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10314 ILONA Avenue

10314 W Ilona Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10314 W Ilona Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Trad w/ 3 bed/2 bath filled with natural light and upgraded finishes. Front covered porch opens to formal entry w/ closet.Spacious LR w/ wainscoting, built-ins, fireplace & skylight overlooking FDR w/ french doors opening to back patio & yard. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite countertops, 2 pantry closets, stainless steel appliances, kitchen sink w/ charming window overlooking privately landscaped backyard & built-in breakfast nook. Laundry rm off kitchen w/ newer washer/dryer. Master suite w/ attached 3/4 updated bath w/ marble & tile finishes & shower w/ rain showered.. 2nd bedroom with double closets. 3rd bdrm w/ separate sitting area & ceiling fan. Additional features include multiple skylights, LED smart home recessed lighting, 2 updated bathrooms, newer hardware throughout, central ac/heat w/ Nest control, gated driveway, finished garage & porte cochere. Ideal location close to Rancho Park Golf & Park, Pico retail & restaurants. Westwood Charter. Available Immed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10314 ILONA Avenue have any available units?
10314 ILONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10314 ILONA Avenue have?
Some of 10314 ILONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10314 ILONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10314 ILONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10314 ILONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10314 ILONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10314 ILONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10314 ILONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10314 ILONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10314 ILONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10314 ILONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10314 ILONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10314 ILONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10314 ILONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10314 ILONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10314 ILONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College