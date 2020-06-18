10314 ILONA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated Trad w/ 3 bed/2 bath filled with natural light and upgraded finishes. Front covered porch opens to formal entry w/ closet.Spacious LR w/ wainscoting, built-ins, fireplace & skylight overlooking FDR w/ french doors opening to back patio & yard. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite countertops, 2 pantry closets, stainless steel appliances, kitchen sink w/ charming window overlooking privately landscaped backyard & built-in breakfast nook. Laundry rm off kitchen w/ newer washer/dryer. Master suite w/ attached 3/4 updated bath w/ marble & tile finishes & shower w/ rain showered.. 2nd bedroom with double closets. 3rd bdrm w/ separate sitting area & ceiling fan. Additional features include multiple skylights, LED smart home recessed lighting, 2 updated bathrooms, newer hardware throughout, central ac/heat w/ Nest control, gated driveway, finished garage & porte cochere. Ideal location close to Rancho Park Golf & Park, Pico retail & restaurants. Westwood Charter. Available Immed!