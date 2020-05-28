Rent Calculator
10310 Northvale Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10310 Northvale Road
10310 W Northvale Road
·
No Longer Available





Location
10310 W Northvale Road, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fully Remodel one
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10310 Northvale Road have any available units?
10310 Northvale Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10310 Northvale Road currently offering any rent specials?
10310 Northvale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 Northvale Road pet-friendly?
No, 10310 Northvale Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10310 Northvale Road offer parking?
No, 10310 Northvale Road does not offer parking.
Does 10310 Northvale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 Northvale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 Northvale Road have a pool?
No, 10310 Northvale Road does not have a pool.
Does 10310 Northvale Road have accessible units?
No, 10310 Northvale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 Northvale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10310 Northvale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10310 Northvale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10310 Northvale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
