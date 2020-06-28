All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 18 2019 at 9:05 PM

1030 West 1st Street

1030 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1030 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

granite counters
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
- New Flooring
- New Granite Kitchen Countertop
- Walk-in closet
- Lots of built-in storage
- Gas stove, oven, and range included
- Parking: Street Parking Only
- Laundromat located next door
- Utilities included: water & trash

- No pets allowed at this time
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.
- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 West 1st Street have any available units?
1030 West 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 West 1st Street have?
Some of 1030 West 1st Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 West 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 West 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 West 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1030 West 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1030 West 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 West 1st Street offers parking.
Does 1030 West 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 West 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 West 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1030 West 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 West 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 West 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 West 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 West 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
