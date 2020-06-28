1030 West 1st Street

Amenities
- New Flooring
- New Granite Kitchen Countertop
- Walk-in closet
- Lots of built-in storage
- Gas stove, oven, and range included
- Parking: Street Parking Only
- Laundromat located next door
- Utilities included: water & trash
- No pets allowed at this time
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.
- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.