Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1028 South CONCORD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1028 South CONCORD
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1028 South CONCORD
1028 South Concord Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1028 South Concord Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
3 BED 2 BATHS CLOSE DOWNTOWN LA; VERY QUIET AREA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 South CONCORD have any available units?
1028 South CONCORD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1028 South CONCORD currently offering any rent specials?
1028 South CONCORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 South CONCORD pet-friendly?
No, 1028 South CONCORD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1028 South CONCORD offer parking?
Yes, 1028 South CONCORD offers parking.
Does 1028 South CONCORD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 South CONCORD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 South CONCORD have a pool?
No, 1028 South CONCORD does not have a pool.
Does 1028 South CONCORD have accessible units?
No, 1028 South CONCORD does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 South CONCORD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 South CONCORD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 South CONCORD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 South CONCORD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College