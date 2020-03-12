All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:58 PM

1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard

1028 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · (714) 253-2883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1028 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spanish Style Duplex- Upper floor unit with a Private Pool for your enjoyment. 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bath and a separate Office that can be used as an additional small bedroom. Located in the South Carthay Historic District. This bright and spacious home offers a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace and a balcony. Wood and Tile Floors, Granite counter tops, Laundry area inside the unit with Washer and Dryer Included. A beautiful home in an amazing location- just south of Olympic and Crescent Heights, and conveniently located by Beverly Hills / Beverly Center and La Cienega Park. The home comes with a 2 car garage, full size refrigerator, washer and dryer, central air and use of backyard swimming pool. VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
