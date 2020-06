Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Move in ready remodeled 1 + 1 unit in the desirable Tujunga area! Newer paint, carpet, flooring and appliances. Cozy fireplace in living room. Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen with 6 month old appliances and refrigerator. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Gated building!! 1 parking space included. Close to restaurants and shopping. A must see, wont last long at this price! Refrigerator and washer/dryer included in rent. No pets allowed, no exceptions. AVAILABLE FEB 5TH!!