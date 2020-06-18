All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10250 W SUNSET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10250 W SUNSET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

10250 W SUNSET

10250 West Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10250 W SUNSET have any available units?
10250 W SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10250 W SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
10250 W SUNSET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10250 W SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 10250 W SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10250 W SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 10250 W SUNSET does offer parking.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have a pool?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College