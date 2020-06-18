Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10250 W SUNSET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10250 W SUNSET
10250 West Sunset Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 20 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10250 W SUNSET have any available units?
10250 W SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10250 W SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
10250 W SUNSET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10250 W SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 10250 W SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10250 W SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 10250 W SUNSET does offer parking.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have a pool?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10250 W SUNSET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10250 W SUNSET does not have units with air conditioning.
