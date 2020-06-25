Rent Calculator
1025 Cresthaven Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 2:45 PM
1025 Cresthaven Drive
1025 Cresthaven Drive
Location
1025 Cresthaven Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 Cresthaven Drive have any available units?
1025 Cresthaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1025 Cresthaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Cresthaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Cresthaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Cresthaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1025 Cresthaven Drive offer parking?
No, 1025 Cresthaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Cresthaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Cresthaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Cresthaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1025 Cresthaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Cresthaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Cresthaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Cresthaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Cresthaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Cresthaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Cresthaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
