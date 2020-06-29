Rent Calculator
1025-55 Wilmington Blv
1025 N Wilmington Blvd
No Longer Available
Location
1025 N Wilmington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington
Amenities
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Casa Serena Apartments with easy access to the 110 frwy, opened parking. Located close to schools & businessess. Call today to view this nice unit.
.
Amenities: Townhouse, Courtyard.
Utilities: Cable TV.
Parking: IT490608 - IT49MM1871
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025-55 Wilmington Blv have any available units?
1025-55 Wilmington Blv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1025-55 Wilmington Blv currently offering any rent specials?
1025-55 Wilmington Blv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025-55 Wilmington Blv pet-friendly?
No, 1025-55 Wilmington Blv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1025-55 Wilmington Blv offer parking?
Yes, 1025-55 Wilmington Blv offers parking.
Does 1025-55 Wilmington Blv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025-55 Wilmington Blv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025-55 Wilmington Blv have a pool?
No, 1025-55 Wilmington Blv does not have a pool.
Does 1025-55 Wilmington Blv have accessible units?
No, 1025-55 Wilmington Blv does not have accessible units.
Does 1025-55 Wilmington Blv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025-55 Wilmington Blv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025-55 Wilmington Blv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025-55 Wilmington Blv does not have units with air conditioning.
