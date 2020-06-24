All apartments in Los Angeles
10233 Eton Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

10233 Eton Ave

10233 Eton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10233 Eton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House is freshly painted, clean carpets, new kitchen and dining room floors. Open for viewing immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10233 Eton Ave have any available units?
10233 Eton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10233 Eton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10233 Eton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10233 Eton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10233 Eton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10233 Eton Ave offer parking?
No, 10233 Eton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10233 Eton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10233 Eton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10233 Eton Ave have a pool?
No, 10233 Eton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10233 Eton Ave have accessible units?
No, 10233 Eton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10233 Eton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10233 Eton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10233 Eton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10233 Eton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
