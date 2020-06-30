10231 Valley Spring Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91602 Greater Toluca Lake
Charming and updated 3 bed + 2.5 bath plus separate office with 3/4 bath. Brand new kitchen and master bath. Beautiful hardwood floors. Vaulted ceiling in great room. Fireplace in living room and family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Does 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane have any available units?
10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.