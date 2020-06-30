All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane

10231 Valley Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10231 Valley Spring Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and updated 3 bed + 2.5 bath plus separate office with 3/4 bath. Brand new kitchen and master bath. Beautiful hardwood floors. Vaulted ceiling in great room. Fireplace in living room and family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane have any available units?
10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane have?
Some of 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane offers parking.
Does 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane have a pool?
No, 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane have accessible units?
No, 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10231 VALLEY SPRING Lane has units with dishwashers.

