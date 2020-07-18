All apartments in Los Angeles
10223 Haines Canyon Avenue

Location

10223 Haines Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Mid century modern home with huge windows, updated gas fireplace, updated kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Stainless steel appliances. Energy-efficient air conditioning. Updated, energy efficient window treatments. Large laundry room off master bedroom. Matching tile floors throughout. Highly desirable area of Tujunga, great for nature lovers. Huge lot with lots of privacy. Pool with new, energy efficient filter and natural stone surround. Beautiful, mature trees. Fruit trees all around property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue have any available units?
10223 Haines Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10223 Haines Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue offer parking?
No, 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue has a pool.
Does 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10223 Haines Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator

