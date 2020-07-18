10223 Haines Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Mid century modern home with huge windows, updated gas fireplace, updated kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Stainless steel appliances. Energy-efficient air conditioning. Updated, energy efficient window treatments. Large laundry room off master bedroom. Matching tile floors throughout. Highly desirable area of Tujunga, great for nature lovers. Huge lot with lots of privacy. Pool with new, energy efficient filter and natural stone surround. Beautiful, mature trees. Fruit trees all around property.