All apartments in Los Angeles
10215 Dempsey Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM
1 of 11
10215 Dempsey Avenue
10215 Dempsey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10215 Dempsey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
contact Steve Garcia at 661-607-2095 or stevehustles@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10215 Dempsey Avenue have any available units?
10215 Dempsey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10215 Dempsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10215 Dempsey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 Dempsey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10215 Dempsey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10215 Dempsey Avenue offer parking?
No, 10215 Dempsey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10215 Dempsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 Dempsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 Dempsey Avenue have a pool?
No, 10215 Dempsey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10215 Dempsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10215 Dempsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 Dempsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10215 Dempsey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10215 Dempsey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10215 Dempsey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
