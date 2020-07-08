Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10206 Wadsworth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10206 Wadsworth Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10206 Wadsworth Ave
10206 Wadsworth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10206 Wadsworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single unit, No section 8 - Property Id: 163167
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163167p
Property Id 163167
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5187088)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10206 Wadsworth Ave have any available units?
10206 Wadsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10206 Wadsworth Ave have?
Some of 10206 Wadsworth Ave's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10206 Wadsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10206 Wadsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10206 Wadsworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10206 Wadsworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10206 Wadsworth Ave offer parking?
No, 10206 Wadsworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10206 Wadsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10206 Wadsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10206 Wadsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 10206 Wadsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10206 Wadsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 10206 Wadsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10206 Wadsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10206 Wadsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College