Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10206 Mountair Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10206 Mountair Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10206 Mountair Avenue
10206 Mountair Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10206 Mountair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Luxury Town-home, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, balcony,View, stainless steel appliances, Washer/dryer hookups inside. Private two car garage with remote control. Around 1750 sqft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10206 Mountair Avenue have any available units?
10206 Mountair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10206 Mountair Avenue have?
Some of 10206 Mountair Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10206 Mountair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10206 Mountair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10206 Mountair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10206 Mountair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10206 Mountair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10206 Mountair Avenue offers parking.
Does 10206 Mountair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10206 Mountair Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10206 Mountair Avenue have a pool?
No, 10206 Mountair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10206 Mountair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10206 Mountair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10206 Mountair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10206 Mountair Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College