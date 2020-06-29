All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 102 Malcolm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
102 Malcolm Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM

102 Malcolm Ave

102 Malcolm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
basketball court
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3790* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,940* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,020* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this lovely Westwood furnished two-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and sophisticated living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX221)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this two-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Westwood, both a historic commercial and residential neighborhood. Bordered by Beverly Hills, Bel-Air and Brentwood, the area is classy and comfortable. Its home to the famed Westwood Village, a beloved shopping district. Some of the attractions include the Hammer Museum, Geffen Playhouse and Fox Theatre. This cinema is a landmark that regularly hosts extravagant premiers. The northern part of the area encompasses the University of California, Los Angeles campus. Notably, the Westwood Recreation Center is a large park facility that includes a baseball field, basketball courts, racquet ball courts, an indoor gym and a childrens play area. Ideal for a stroll or for shopping, Westwood has everything you could need.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Malcolm Ave have any available units?
102 Malcolm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Malcolm Ave have?
Some of 102 Malcolm Ave's amenities include parking, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Malcolm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 Malcolm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Malcolm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 102 Malcolm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 102 Malcolm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 102 Malcolm Ave offers parking.
Does 102 Malcolm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Malcolm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Malcolm Ave have a pool?
No, 102 Malcolm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 Malcolm Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 Malcolm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Malcolm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Malcolm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College