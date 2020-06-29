102 Malcolm Ave

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3790* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,940* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,020* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,590/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this lovely Westwood furnished two-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and sophisticated living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX221)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this two-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV.



-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-In-Building Laundry

-Pet Friendly

-Indoor Parking

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Westwood, both a historic commercial and residential neighborhood. Bordered by Beverly Hills, Bel-Air and Brentwood, the area is classy and comfortable. Its home to the famed Westwood Village, a beloved shopping district. Some of the attractions include the Hammer Museum, Geffen Playhouse and Fox Theatre. This cinema is a landmark that regularly hosts extravagant premiers. The northern part of the area encompasses the University of California, Los Angeles campus. Notably, the Westwood Recreation Center is a large park facility that includes a baseball field, basketball courts, racquet ball courts, an indoor gym and a childrens play area. Ideal for a stroll or for shopping, Westwood has everything you could need.



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.