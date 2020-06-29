All apartments in Los Angeles
1019 South NORTON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1019 South NORTON Avenue

1019 South Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1019 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

fireplace
range
refrigerator
Great area, 1 bed + Nice size of a den & 1 bath. 2 stories 13 units apartment building. Hancock Park / Korea Town.walk to the trendy restaurants, shops. 2 units are available. and 2 beds 2 baths available too. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 South NORTON Avenue have any available units?
1019 South NORTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1019 South NORTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 South NORTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 South NORTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1019 South NORTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1019 South NORTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1019 South NORTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1019 South NORTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 South NORTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 South NORTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1019 South NORTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1019 South NORTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 South NORTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 South NORTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 South NORTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 South NORTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 South NORTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
