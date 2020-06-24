1016 Del Rio Ave

Amenities

Beautiful home in Mt Washington - Property Id: 97512



Sleek and immaculate home in Mount Washington, completely remodeled on the inside.



Open and airy, kitchen with Quartz countertops, cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo wood flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Newer systems include central HVAC, copper plumbing, wiring and electric panel, tankless water heater, and newer windows. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms upstairs.



A separate downstairs guest suite with bathroom and a separate entrance offers limitless opportunities for the modern day Angeleno lifestyle.



Spacious rear yard with patios, sustainable landscaping and full mature citrus trees, a fig tree, and an avocado tree. Independent laundry room located downstairs with washer and dryer.



This could be your happy home in the hills, centrally located, close to most freeways and transportation. Very short commutes to DTLA, Highland Park, Frogtown, Pasadena, Silverlake. Private, quiet, and surrounded by nature.



Garage included for the one year lease.

