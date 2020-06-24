All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 Del Rio Ave

1016 Del Rio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Del Rio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Mt Washington - Property Id: 97512

Sleek and immaculate home in Mount Washington, completely remodeled on the inside.

Open and airy, kitchen with Quartz countertops, cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo wood flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Newer systems include central HVAC, copper plumbing, wiring and electric panel, tankless water heater, and newer windows. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms upstairs.

A separate downstairs guest suite with bathroom and a separate entrance offers limitless opportunities for the modern day Angeleno lifestyle.

Spacious rear yard with patios, sustainable landscaping and full mature citrus trees, a fig tree, and an avocado tree. Independent laundry room located downstairs with washer and dryer.

This could be your happy home in the hills, centrally located, close to most freeways and transportation. Very short commutes to DTLA, Highland Park, Frogtown, Pasadena, Silverlake. Private, quiet, and surrounded by nature.

Garage included for the one year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97512
Property Id 97512

(RLNE4716195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Del Rio Ave have any available units?
1016 Del Rio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Del Rio Ave have?
Some of 1016 Del Rio Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Del Rio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Del Rio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Del Rio Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Del Rio Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Del Rio Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Del Rio Ave offers parking.
Does 1016 Del Rio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Del Rio Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Del Rio Ave have a pool?
No, 1016 Del Rio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Del Rio Ave have accessible units?
No, 1016 Del Rio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Del Rio Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Del Rio Ave has units with dishwashers.
