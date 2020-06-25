All apartments in Los Angeles
1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue

1014 South Burnside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1014 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful tudor home sits on a large lot in south Miracle Mile. The large living room features beautiful high ceilings fireplace and hardwood floors. The dining room provides easy access to the kitchen featuring white wood cabinets, tile surfaces and a stainless steel stove and microwave in addition to an incredibly large laundry room w/sink & pantry. The family room allows easy access to the backyard along with 3 Spacious Bedrooms. The master bedroom features its own private bathroom and large walk-in closet. The second bathroom has a large double sink & separate shower and tub. The recently landscape backyard allows for plenty of outdoor dining space as well playing area for children. Along with the 2 car garage, the gated driveway offers plenty of additional parking so guest's do not have to park on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue have any available units?
1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
