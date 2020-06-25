1014 South BURNSIDE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful tudor home sits on a large lot in south Miracle Mile. The large living room features beautiful high ceilings fireplace and hardwood floors. The dining room provides easy access to the kitchen featuring white wood cabinets, tile surfaces and a stainless steel stove and microwave in addition to an incredibly large laundry room w/sink & pantry. The family room allows easy access to the backyard along with 3 Spacious Bedrooms. The master bedroom features its own private bathroom and large walk-in closet. The second bathroom has a large double sink & separate shower and tub. The recently landscape backyard allows for plenty of outdoor dining space as well playing area for children. Along with the 2 car garage, the gated driveway offers plenty of additional parking so guest's do not have to park on the street.