Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1014 Kendall Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1014 Kendall Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1014 Kendall Avenue
1014 Kendall Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1014 Kendall Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call Shakeh at 818.482.7112 for questions and viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have any available units?
1014 Kendall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1014 Kendall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Kendall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Kendall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue offer parking?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have a pool?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College