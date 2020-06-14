All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

1014 Kendall Avenue

1014 Kendall Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Kendall Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call Shakeh at 818.482.7112 for questions and viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have any available units?
1014 Kendall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1014 Kendall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Kendall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Kendall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue offer parking?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have a pool?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Kendall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Kendall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
