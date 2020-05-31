Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10135 Vena Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10135 Vena Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10135 Vena Avenue
10135 Vena Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10135 Vena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Arleta
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10135 Vena Avenue have any available units?
10135 Vena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10135 Vena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Vena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Vena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10135 Vena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10135 Vena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10135 Vena Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10135 Vena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10135 Vena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Vena Avenue have a pool?
No, 10135 Vena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10135 Vena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10135 Vena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Vena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10135 Vena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10135 Vena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10135 Vena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College