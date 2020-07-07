All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1013 West 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1013 West 24th Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

1013 West 24th Street

1013 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1013 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Features five bedrooms, two full baths, laundry, common room, kitchen, back yard, front porch and tandem parking, dishwasher, heating and room air conditioners.

Close to USC and Mt. St. Mary's Campus - Walk, Bike and Tram Access - Internet Hook-Up - Available Parking - Laundry - Private Maintenance Crew - Available Year 'Round -DPS patrolled + In Lyft Zone

*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 West 24th Street have any available units?
1013 West 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 West 24th Street have?
Some of 1013 West 24th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 West 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1013 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1013 West 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1013 West 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1013 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1013 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1013 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 West 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College