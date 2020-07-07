Rent Calculator
1013 E 48TH St
1013 E 48TH St
1013 East 48th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1013 East 48th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5240700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 E 48TH St have any available units?
1013 E 48TH St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1013 E 48TH St currently offering any rent specials?
1013 E 48TH St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 E 48TH St pet-friendly?
No, 1013 E 48TH St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1013 E 48TH St offer parking?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not offer parking.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have a pool?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not have a pool.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have accessible units?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
