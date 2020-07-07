All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1013 E 48TH St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1013 E 48TH St
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1013 E 48TH St

1013 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1013 East 48th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5240700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 E 48TH St have any available units?
1013 E 48TH St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1013 E 48TH St currently offering any rent specials?
1013 E 48TH St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 E 48TH St pet-friendly?
No, 1013 E 48TH St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1013 E 48TH St offer parking?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not offer parking.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have a pool?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not have a pool.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have accessible units?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 E 48TH St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 E 48TH St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College