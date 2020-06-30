Rent Calculator
Last updated November 1 2019 at 7:07 AM

10120 S Spring St
10120 South Spring Street
·
No Longer Available

Location
10120 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2,900 - Large redone 4 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house in the heart of in Southeast Los Angeles within walking distance of schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10120 S Spring St have any available units?
10120 S Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10120 S Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
10120 S Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10120 S Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 10120 S Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10120 S Spring St offer parking?
Yes, 10120 S Spring St offers parking.
Does 10120 S Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10120 S Spring St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10120 S Spring St have a pool?
No, 10120 S Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 10120 S Spring St have accessible units?
No, 10120 S Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 10120 S Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10120 S Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10120 S Spring St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10120 S Spring St does not have units with air conditioning.
