Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10115 Kewen Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10115 Kewen Street
10115 Kewen Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10115 Kewen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima
Amenities
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new construction, this an ADU that was completed recently. New everything, building, roof, plumbing, windows, buit from the ground up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10115 Kewen Street have any available units?
10115 Kewen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10115 Kewen Street currently offering any rent specials?
10115 Kewen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 Kewen Street pet-friendly?
No, 10115 Kewen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10115 Kewen Street offer parking?
Yes, 10115 Kewen Street offers parking.
Does 10115 Kewen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10115 Kewen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 Kewen Street have a pool?
No, 10115 Kewen Street does not have a pool.
Does 10115 Kewen Street have accessible units?
No, 10115 Kewen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 Kewen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10115 Kewen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10115 Kewen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10115 Kewen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
