Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10108 Amigo Ave
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10108 Amigo Ave
10108 Amigo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10108 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge
Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom House - Property Id: 159311
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159311p
Property Id 159311
(RLNE5167385)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10108 Amigo Ave have any available units?
10108 Amigo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10108 Amigo Ave have?
Some of 10108 Amigo Ave's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10108 Amigo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10108 Amigo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10108 Amigo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10108 Amigo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10108 Amigo Ave offer parking?
No, 10108 Amigo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10108 Amigo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10108 Amigo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10108 Amigo Ave have a pool?
No, 10108 Amigo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10108 Amigo Ave have accessible units?
No, 10108 Amigo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10108 Amigo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10108 Amigo Ave has units with dishwashers.
