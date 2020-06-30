101 1700 Malcolm Avenue

Amenities

Halloween Special: one month free! Welcome to 1700 Malcolm! We would love for you to stop and tour our beautiful remodeled units in Prime Westwood! Modern design finishes include French Oak laminate wood flooring throughout, a kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone counters and backsplashes, and new custom cabinetry. We have a few floor plans available to view. The unit features an updated bathroom appointed with an oversized shower, a great patio, and parking. Excellent location near UCLA, close to the 405 freeway, shopping, dining, and other facets of entertainment.

Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3709



IT491029 - IT49CO3709