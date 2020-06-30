All apartments in Los Angeles
101 1700 Malcolm Avenue

1700 Malcolm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Halloween Special: one month free! Welcome to 1700 Malcolm! We would love for you to stop and tour our beautiful remodeled units in Prime Westwood! Modern design finishes include French Oak laminate wood flooring throughout, a kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone counters and backsplashes, and new custom cabinetry. We have a few floor plans available to view. The unit features an updated bathroom appointed with an oversized shower, a great patio, and parking. Excellent location near UCLA, close to the 405 freeway, shopping, dining, and other facets of entertainment.
.

Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

