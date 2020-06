Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This stunning, fully furnished, one-bedroom suite with private entrance and kitchenette is available in a shared 4-bedroom house near USC. The current roommates are USC Graduate students. The room includes one parking space on the property's gated grounds and access to the shared communal washer and dryer. $65 flat fee for utilities includes water/gas/trash/electric and Internet.



*Rent does not represent a monthly rental amount but rather the total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.



California DRE#02092585

This beautiful Queen Anne Victorian house is located within minutes of the USC Campus and is within the DPS Patrol Zone and the Lyft Zone for USC. Includes parking and access to washer/dryer.