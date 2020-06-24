1007 MAYBROOK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Situated adjacent to Holmby Hills in lower BHPO awaits a sophisticated & warm contemporary oasis on approx. ~ acre lot w/a flat, grassy yard surrounded by lush landscaping for privacy. Spacious & open living w/ample space for entertaining, 18ft ceilings, fireplace, sliding glass doors to yard & seamlessly flows to al fresco dining. Gourmet kitchen w/ss Gaggenau & SubZero appliances, dual ovens, wine fridge, butcher's blocks, pantry & expansive island w/breakfast bar. Expansive master w/vaulted ceilings, extra large walk-in closet & decadent bath w/dual sinks, tub & glass shower. Features sophisticated guest rooms w/ensuite baths, gym, theater, dining, 3 car garage + additional driveway parking, side entrance w/direct access to 2nd level bedroom/office/studio, built-ins, hardwood floors & more. Resort-like yard w/sparkling pool, spa, water/fire accent, hillside views, fire pit, outdoor kitchen with Viking grills, fridge & built-in bar w/plenty of room for lounging/dining al fresco.