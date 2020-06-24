All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

1007 MAYBROOK Drive

1007 Maybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Maybrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Situated adjacent to Holmby Hills in lower BHPO awaits a sophisticated & warm contemporary oasis on approx. ~ acre lot w/a flat, grassy yard surrounded by lush landscaping for privacy. Spacious & open living w/ample space for entertaining, 18ft ceilings, fireplace, sliding glass doors to yard & seamlessly flows to al fresco dining. Gourmet kitchen w/ss Gaggenau & SubZero appliances, dual ovens, wine fridge, butcher's blocks, pantry & expansive island w/breakfast bar. Expansive master w/vaulted ceilings, extra large walk-in closet & decadent bath w/dual sinks, tub & glass shower. Features sophisticated guest rooms w/ensuite baths, gym, theater, dining, 3 car garage + additional driveway parking, side entrance w/direct access to 2nd level bedroom/office/studio, built-ins, hardwood floors & more. Resort-like yard w/sparkling pool, spa, water/fire accent, hillside views, fire pit, outdoor kitchen with Viking grills, fridge & built-in bar w/plenty of room for lounging/dining al fresco.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 MAYBROOK Drive have any available units?
1007 MAYBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 MAYBROOK Drive have?
Some of 1007 MAYBROOK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 MAYBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1007 MAYBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 MAYBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1007 MAYBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1007 MAYBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1007 MAYBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 1007 MAYBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 MAYBROOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 MAYBROOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1007 MAYBROOK Drive has a pool.
Does 1007 MAYBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1007 MAYBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 MAYBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 MAYBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
