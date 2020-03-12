Rent Calculator
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM
10065 De Soto
10065 De Soto Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10065 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Gated Townhouse central to shops, restaurants, markets. New Paint, carpets deep cleaned. Two parking spots, On Site Laundry and Pool. Must See. Will Lease quickly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10065 De Soto have any available units?
10065 De Soto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10065 De Soto have?
Some of 10065 De Soto's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10065 De Soto currently offering any rent specials?
10065 De Soto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10065 De Soto pet-friendly?
No, 10065 De Soto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10065 De Soto offer parking?
Yes, 10065 De Soto offers parking.
Does 10065 De Soto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10065 De Soto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10065 De Soto have a pool?
Yes, 10065 De Soto has a pool.
Does 10065 De Soto have accessible units?
No, 10065 De Soto does not have accessible units.
Does 10065 De Soto have units with dishwashers?
No, 10065 De Soto does not have units with dishwashers.
