All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10065 De Soto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10065 De Soto
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

10065 De Soto

10065 De Soto Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10065 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Gated Townhouse central to shops, restaurants, markets. New Paint, carpets deep cleaned. Two parking spots, On Site Laundry and Pool. Must See. Will Lease quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10065 De Soto have any available units?
10065 De Soto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10065 De Soto have?
Some of 10065 De Soto's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10065 De Soto currently offering any rent specials?
10065 De Soto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10065 De Soto pet-friendly?
No, 10065 De Soto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10065 De Soto offer parking?
Yes, 10065 De Soto offers parking.
Does 10065 De Soto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10065 De Soto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10065 De Soto have a pool?
Yes, 10065 De Soto has a pool.
Does 10065 De Soto have accessible units?
No, 10065 De Soto does not have accessible units.
Does 10065 De Soto have units with dishwashers?
No, 10065 De Soto does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College