10058 Sunland Boulevard
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM
10058 Sunland Boulevard
10058 Sunland Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
10058 Sunland Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Foothill Trails
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2 large bedrooms with 3/4 bathroom,Large living room with laminate floor, Nice kitchen, breakfast nook, Central A/C Large front green yard & side yard, 2 parking space washer and dryer in the unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10058 Sunland Boulevard have any available units?
10058 Sunland Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10058 Sunland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10058 Sunland Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10058 Sunland Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10058 Sunland Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10058 Sunland Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10058 Sunland Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10058 Sunland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10058 Sunland Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10058 Sunland Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10058 Sunland Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10058 Sunland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10058 Sunland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10058 Sunland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10058 Sunland Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10058 Sunland Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10058 Sunland Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
