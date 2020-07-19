10053 Oso Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with RV Access - 3 bed, 2 bath home located on a corner lot in a nice and quiet street with beautiful curb appeal! Home has been redone and upgraded with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, new baths, recessed lights and hard surface flooring throughout. Light and bright, open floor plan living with central air conditioning and heating unit. Large and grassy backyard with covered patio as well as RV access. Near school, markets, parks, banks, and shopping mall. No smoking please. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available now.



(RLNE4810865)