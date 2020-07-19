All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10053 Oso Ave.
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

10053 Oso Ave.

10053 Oso Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Chatsworth
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

10053 Oso Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with RV Access - 3 bed, 2 bath home located on a corner lot in a nice and quiet street with beautiful curb appeal! Home has been redone and upgraded with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, new baths, recessed lights and hard surface flooring throughout. Light and bright, open floor plan living with central air conditioning and heating unit. Large and grassy backyard with covered patio as well as RV access. Near school, markets, parks, banks, and shopping mall. No smoking please. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available now.

(RLNE4810865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10053 Oso Ave. have any available units?
10053 Oso Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10053 Oso Ave. have?
Some of 10053 Oso Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10053 Oso Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10053 Oso Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10053 Oso Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10053 Oso Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10053 Oso Ave. offer parking?
No, 10053 Oso Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10053 Oso Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10053 Oso Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10053 Oso Ave. have a pool?
No, 10053 Oso Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10053 Oso Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10053 Oso Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10053 Oso Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10053 Oso Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
