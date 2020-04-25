Rent Calculator
10039 Montgomery Ave,
10039 N Montgomery Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10039 N Montgomery Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR 2BA House with a Pool - Great home in a nice, tranquil part of North Hills/Granada Hills.
Move in Ready
(RLNE4661559)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10039 Montgomery Ave, have any available units?
10039 Montgomery Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10039 Montgomery Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
10039 Montgomery Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10039 Montgomery Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 10039 Montgomery Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 10039 Montgomery Ave, offer parking?
No, 10039 Montgomery Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 10039 Montgomery Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10039 Montgomery Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10039 Montgomery Ave, have a pool?
Yes, 10039 Montgomery Ave, has a pool.
Does 10039 Montgomery Ave, have accessible units?
No, 10039 Montgomery Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 10039 Montgomery Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 10039 Montgomery Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10039 Montgomery Ave, have units with air conditioning?
No, 10039 Montgomery Ave, does not have units with air conditioning.
