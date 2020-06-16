All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:53 AM

10021 Tabor Street

10021 Tabor Street · (310) 528-1544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10021 Tabor Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
Spacious remodeled condo with two master suites, inside laundry, hardwood floors and central air/heat, centrally located a few blocks from the Metro & Culver City downtown restaurants & theaters. Entertainer kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertop bar & brkfast area opens to large living room with fireplace and access to a balcony with tree views. High ceilings with recessed lights, gas fireplace, walk-in closets & two balconies. HOA includes a gym, pool & 2 car parking in controlled access building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 Tabor Street have any available units?
10021 Tabor Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 Tabor Street have?
Some of 10021 Tabor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 Tabor Street currently offering any rent specials?
10021 Tabor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 Tabor Street pet-friendly?
No, 10021 Tabor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10021 Tabor Street offer parking?
Yes, 10021 Tabor Street does offer parking.
Does 10021 Tabor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10021 Tabor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 Tabor Street have a pool?
Yes, 10021 Tabor Street has a pool.
Does 10021 Tabor Street have accessible units?
No, 10021 Tabor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 Tabor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10021 Tabor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
