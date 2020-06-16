10021 Tabor Street

Amenities
Spacious remodeled condo with two master suites, inside laundry, hardwood floors and central air/heat, centrally located a few blocks from the Metro & Culver City downtown restaurants & theaters. Entertainer kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertop bar & brkfast area opens to large living room with fireplace and access to a balcony with tree views. High ceilings with recessed lights, gas fireplace, walk-in closets & two balconies. HOA includes a gym, pool & 2 car parking in controlled access building.